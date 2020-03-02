News & Insights

Patrick Hanlon to speak at the Future of Media Conference

International expert in the psychology of branding and best-selling author Patrick Hanlon, is confirmed as a guest speaker at the event

02 March 2020 - 11:30
Patrick Hanlon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Organisers of the 2020 Future of Media Conference have announced that Patrick Hanlon, international expert in the psychology of branding and best-selling author, is confirmed as a guest speaker at the event. The conference is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, branding, media and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the industry today, including how the tech evolution has changed the industry. The Future of Media Conference will take place on July 23 2020, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Seen by many as the “Charles Darwin of branding”, Hanlon has gained global recognition for his work, which centres on the construct of “brands as belief systems” where social communities are built around a brand’s personality and ideals.  He has worked with clients that include Google, Experian, Shopify, American Express, PayPal, Mondelēz, Levi’s, the Australian Wool Board (Woolmark), Upworthy, Kraft Foods, Stamba Superfoods, Johnson & Johnson, Yum!, the UN and start-ups that include Brave, Hex and JackThreads.

Hanlon is the author of Primal Branding (2006) and The Social Code (2015), which are considered required reading at organisations that include YouTube. Primal Branding is also used for teaching at numerous tertiary institutions across the globe. Hanlon is featured as a subject matter expert in the 10-episode TV documentary series The Kennedy Files (2016) from Aspyr Media. He is the founder and current CEO of primalbranding.co – a global brand and strategic innovation practice for “billion-dollar brands and those who want to become billion-dollar brands”.

About his participation at the Future of Media Conference, Hanlon says: “Joburg is the centre of Africa – every major corporation has its headquarters there – and the future of media will probably happen there first. So it’s important to know what’s coming. It’s probably not what you’re imagining!”

The Future of Media Conference is presented in partnership with Vodacom, and the line-up will be announced in due course. Additional information about previous Future of Media events can be found on the event website:  www.quicklink.co.za/fom

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland hoylandc@arena.africa. To book your tickets, please contact Jade Fleishman fleishmanj@arena.africa

WAN-IFRA endorses the 2020 Future of Media Conference

The World Association of News Publishers, WAN-IFRA, has announced its endorsement of the Future of Media Conference which is being presented by Arena ...
