Loeries 2020 to move to Johannesburg

The Loeries is moving to Constitution Hill in Joburg. After five years in Durban, the move to Joburg this year is not simply about relocating from one city to another, says new CEO Preetesh Sewraj, but is an opportunity to bring the entire Africa and Middle East brand communication industry to a city that is a creative hub within the region and will increase access to Loeries Creative Week.

The move to Joburg brings with it a change to the format and an extended programme. “The Loeries is far more than an awards show,” says Sewraj. “It is a platform for the entire advertising, marketing and design community.”

This year the seminar will be held over two days, allowing for more speakers from brands and agencies and a more diverse programme of experiences, takeovers and pop-ups.