Loeries 2020 to move to Johannesburg
Moving to Joburg this year, the Loeries is expanding its format to include an extended programme
The Loeries is moving to Constitution Hill in Joburg. After five years in Durban, the move to Joburg this year is not simply about relocating from one city to another, says new CEO Preetesh Sewraj, but is an opportunity to bring the entire Africa and Middle East brand communication industry to a city that is a creative hub within the region and will increase access to Loeries Creative Week.
The move to Joburg brings with it a change to the format and an extended programme. “The Loeries is far more than an awards show,” says Sewraj. “It is a platform for the entire advertising, marketing and design community.”
This year the seminar will be held over two days, allowing for more speakers from brands and agencies and a more diverse programme of experiences, takeovers and pop-ups.
Loeries 2020 includes an expanded Student Portfolio Day, as many of the tertiary education institutes the Loeries works closely with are based in Joburg and Tshwane. “Proximity means more students will be able to attend,” says Sewraj. “There is a real need to attract talent to the industry, and a Joburg lineup will enable more young talent to recognise the industry as a viable career path.”
The Loeries recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry in Africa and the Middle East. It is the only creative awards in the region that informs the global WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. The successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Entries for Loeries 2020 are now open. To enter the Loeries or for more information, visit loeries.com.
The big take-out:
Moving to Joburg this year, the Loeries is expanding its format to include an extended programme.