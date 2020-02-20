Magazines in the museum

Has the daily newspaper become a luxury? Chris Botha, who runs the MediaShop agency group, thinks both newspapers and magazines are now out of reach of many consumers.

"[They] are now the ultimate luxury buy. And in times of economic strife, these will be the first to go," Botha says.

The 10-year downward spiral in newspaper circulation figures is also forcing brands to rethink their advertising placement strategy in an economic climate in which return on ad-spend investment is critical.

One marketing director tells the FM: "Newspapers and magazines are no longer a first port of call in my portfolio of brands. We have become digitally obsessed in the past three years. I’ll look at a print platform only if there is an online component built in."

This thinking is informed by the latest Audit Bureau of Circulations numbers that show total newspaper circulation declined almost 5% in the last quarter of 2019 from the previous quarter, and just over 9% year on year.

For daily papers circulation fell almost 6% on the previous quarter, which will be of concern to print owners who normally bank on the festive season at the end of the year to bulk up advertising.

Only two dailies bucked the trend in the last quarter: The Herald in Port Elizabeth (more than 3% higher) and Business Day (up by nearly 1%). Weekend newspapers, once an advertising must- buy for big brands, remain under pressure.