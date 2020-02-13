FCB nabs Tseliso Rangaka

FCB Joburg’s creative studio has been boosted with the acquisition of top creative Tseliso Rangaka, who has quit Ogilvy Cape Town to become FCB’s chief creative officer (CCO).

Rangaka was with Ogilvy for 13 years in the Joburg and Cape Town offices, and he succeeded Chris Gotz as Cape Town executive creative director in 2015.

His move to Joburg will strengthen the FCB office after the departure of joint CCOs Jonathan Deeb and Ahmed Tilly.

Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys says: "Tseliso has contributed enormously to our successes. We will miss him greatly and we wish him well." She says a replacement for Rangaka, in what is one of the industry’s most-prized positions, will be announced shortly.

Rangaka says: "I’m grateful to have worked with some of the best minds in this business, looking after a bucket list of brands while enjoying the support of a group of people who truly love what they do."