Use engagement principles to get your e-mails to the inbox

Everlytic, a software company specialising in digital messaging and marketing automation, has released another thought-leadership white paper; this time, explaining how businesses can improve their e-mail delivery using e-mail engagement principles, such as database hygiene, refining e-mail properties, optimising e-mail composition, and e-mail testing.

E-mail delivery problem

Achieving and maintaining a high delivery rate is often more complicated than it seems. From the moment a sender hits send to when an e-mail arrives in the recipient’s inbox, it goes through a complex series of checks to ensure it’s legitimate. And sometimes, even the most honest e-mails get stuck along the way.

When asked why Everlytic wrote this white paper, Karyn Strybos, marketing manager at Everlytic says: “E-mail delivery is a problem that marketers all over the world face. You spend so much time crafting your message only to be left in the dark on whether it’s reaching your subscribers’ inboxes. We wanted to share some helpful tips to help marketers increase the chances of their e-mails being delivered.”

The e-mail delivery guide

In Everlytic’s e-mail Delivery Guide, Everlytic walks readers through some of the actions they can take in their e-mail creation right now to decrease their e-mails’ chances of being marked as spam and improve its delivery.

Ursinius Bronkhorst, Everlytic’s deliverability manager, says, “e-mail authentication is a must, and one of the simplest ways to improve delivery when using any e-mail platform (Outlook, Everlytic etc.). It provides assurance to the internet service providers that you are who you say you are, making your message more trustworthy and them more likely to deliver your message to the inbox.”

Download the white paper

The technical work that Everlytic does helps their clients’ e-mails get delivered to their subscribers’ inboxes. But that’s just one part of the picture. Download Everlytic’s e-mail Delivery Guide to explore what else can be done to improve e-mail delivery.

This article was paid for by Everlytic.