JEREMY SAMPSON: Coronavirus — a real game-changer

In business, and indeed life, it is prudent to consider the law of unintended consequences. As a result, a whole industry has mushroomed out of plain old public relations to an extensive bouquet of specialist offerings — just one being crisis management.

Which is exactly what the world needs now. It’s not often that we have a global crisis that spreads panic, affects countries, fells stock markets around the world, brings companies to their knees, closes businesses, puts hundreds of thousands of people into quarantine, and hospitalises or kills others.

But as I write this (and things are evolving rapidly), about 427 people have died from the coronavirus. Considering that over 17,000 people have been infected, that would suggest there’s a 2% chance it’ll be fatal if you contract the virus.

A far wider impact can be seen in the millions of people in a state of near panic, and the millions of dollars lost on crashing global stock markets. On Monday, China’s Shanghai composite index fell 8% — its worst fall in four years. These jitters have cascaded into the S&P 500. The upside, though, is that these losses may be regained faster than you expect.