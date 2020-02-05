Sound on the rise as sonic branding is increasingly used by brands

Sonic branding is not a new phenomenon, but with major brands such as Google and Amazon turning to sound to represent their brands in flagship products such as Assistant and Amazon, it is experiencing a rebirth as a different way to communicate with consumers without relying on visual cues.

A case in point is the launch of Consol’s new bespoke audio pneumonic. The glass brand briefed its creative agency, Grey, which in turn asked Howard Audio to come up with a sonic brand identity that would speak to its core values and personality: premium, natural and clear.

The two-second pneumonic was developed by experimenting with Consol’s glass products in a variety of ways, such as by adding water, using different mic techniques and applying musical cryptography, to create various sounds that would reflect the brand and its passion for connecting with consumers.

A sonic brand, according to brandingmag.com, is a sound that has been aligned to a brand to reinforce its identity. And while it’s not a new branding activity, sonic brands haven’t always been well implemented. The key to an effective sonic brand is to ensure that the sound is less about how the brand perceives itself and more about how its consumers see it.