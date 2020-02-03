Everlytic’s top software features from 2019

As usual in Everlytic’s development team a lot has happened over the past year ... and there are many more exciting things on their way.

So, before we get deep into 2020, here’s a quick overview of some of the top software features Everlytic released in 2019.

Voice broadcasting

Voice broadcasting was one of Everlytic’s biggest feature releases of 2019 as it added a new dynamic to its offering: sound. The technology allows you to send a recorded message to subscribers as a direct phone call, getting your message across in minutes.

Benefits of this feature include:

sending one consistent message to any group of contacts at once;

expressing nuance, tone and humour, and;

conveying messages to people who are illiterate or visually impaired.

