Everlytic’s top software features from 2019
Here’s a look at Everlytic’s top software features — from voice broadcasting to automation
As usual in Everlytic’s development team a lot has happened over the past year ... and there are many more exciting things on their way.
So, before we get deep into 2020, here’s a quick overview of some of the top software features Everlytic released in 2019.
Voice broadcasting
Voice broadcasting was one of Everlytic’s biggest feature releases of 2019 as it added a new dynamic to its offering: sound. The technology allows you to send a recorded message to subscribers as a direct phone call, getting your message across in minutes.
Benefits of this feature include:
- sending one consistent message to any group of contacts at once;
- expressing nuance, tone and humour, and;
- conveying messages to people who are illiterate or visually impaired.
E-mail builder features
Everlytic’s drag-and-drop e-mail builder is always getting refined. In the past year, some of its favourite upgrades included:
- video preview images in e-mail: you can now share a video preview image in an e-mail that links to a video in YouTube or Vimeo;
- Countdown timer: you can now add and customise a countdown timer in your e-mails;
- content over images: add any content (like HTML text, a button, divider, and so on) over a background image; and
- download attachment links: you can now copy attachment links to enable readers to download them from anywhere in your e-mail as a button or as hyperlinked text.
Automation features
Workflow, Everlytic’s master automation tool, is continuously being enhanced to align with customer needs. In 2019, Everlytic added features such as:
- recreate workflows: you can now recreate an entire workflow at the click of a button.
- field change trigger: you can trigger a workflow when a field changes for a contact in your database. For example, when a subscriber’s loyalty status changes from silver to gold, you may want to send them on a communication journey relevant to this.
- unenrolment trigger: you can now remove contacts from a workflow automatically when a field in your list changes. As in the example above, this allows you to remove the contact from any previous journeys the subscriber was on that related to their silver status.
Everlytic’s playful development team loves creating, tweaking and mastering its software: the smart digital communication tool used by hundreds of SA enterprises.
Watch this space to see what cool stuff it releases next.
This article was originally published on the Everlytic blog on January 28 2020.
