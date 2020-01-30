Felix Kessel joins Team Liquid

Well-known adman Felix Kessel has been appointed as new creative lead at Team Liquid, WPP’s agency for Distell.

Kessel is the former CEO and chief creative officer (CCO) of Leo Burnett SA and was co-founder and CCO of OwenKessel before its acquisition by the Publicis Groupe.

Kessel says he welcomes the opportunity to guide some of SA’s most powerful brands and tell quintessential, positive SA stories. He will partner with CCO Fran Luckin and WPP Team Liquid MD Mike Middleton.