News & Insights

Felix Kessel joins Team Liquid

Well-known adman Felix Kessel has been appointed as new creative lead at Team Liquid, WPP’s agency for Distell

30 January 2020 - 05:00
Felix Kessel. Picture: Robert Tshabalala/Financial Mail
Felix Kessel. Picture: Robert Tshabalala/Financial Mail

Well-known adman Felix Kessel has been appointed as new creative lead at Team Liquid, WPP’s agency for Distell.

Kessel is the former CEO and chief creative officer (CCO) of Leo Burnett SA and was co-founder and CCO of OwenKessel before its acquisition by the Publicis Groupe.

Kessel says he welcomes the opportunity to guide some of SA’s most powerful brands and tell quintessential, positive SA stories. He will partner with CCO Fran Luckin and WPP Team Liquid MD Mike Middleton.

Another Ogilvy exit

Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena has quit to join Google as SA country director
News & Insights
1 week ago

Most read

1.
How Amazon trumped Apple
News & Insights
2.
Felix Kessel joins Team Liquid
News & Insights
3.
B2B marketing trends for 2020
News & Insights
4.
The top four questions chief marketing officers ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Big shoes to fill for new DDB SA CEO

News & Insights

Agency rankings: the halo effect

News & Insights

How good is your agency?

News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.