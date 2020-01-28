Digital marketing hacks for 2020

Companies have increased their spend on digital marketing by 50%, according to Omnicore. This shows that business owners see investing in digital marketing as non-negotiable and appreciate its power for generating sustainable business growth.

With the increasing demand on businesses to do more with less, digital marketing departments need to use a number of tactics that will help generate quality outputs in a fraction of the time.

Lisa Schneider, MD of the Digital School of Marketing says, “this why we’ve decided to put together a list of hacks that you can use in your marketing to make sure that your online profile remains on point and attracts the customers that you want.”

Implement chatbots in your business

Artificial technology, specifically chatbots, is being constantly refined. This means there are solutions and indispensable products that any size business can include as part of their marketing budgets.

“Chatbots are extremely effective at converting customers. The attraction to chatbots is that they act as your virtual salespeople when you’re not actively selling. This means that you’re able to generate more leads and sales for your business,” says Schneider.

Customisation for Generation Z

The focus of digital marketing has shifted from millennials to Generation Z because 32% of all consumers, this year, will be in this generation.

“This means you will need to tailor your marketing message to respond to the concerns of this generation. Brands that are purpose-driven, entrepreneurial and relatable, respond best to this generation of people,” says Schneider.

Hyper-targeted advertising

Consumers are tired of being bombarded with advertising — and especially advertising that is not relevant to them.

Businesses that are going to be successful in 2020 need to employ hyper-targeted advertising across all mediums that they use. Owing to the nature of digital marketing, this is much easier to control as you can gather a lot more information about the people who are interested in your company than is possible with offline marketing.

Says Schneider: “With more opportunities being presented, this year is going to be an incredible year for the business. To succeed, businesses need to grab every opportunity that they can, which means that to respond to this need, they need to streamline the digital marketing processes in their businesses free up time to take up these opportunities.”

