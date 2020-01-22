Marketing and IT: Will the great divide continue in 2020?

The need to win customers and gain their trust amid increasing competition is a major challenge for most companies. Because of this, customer experience is growing in importance as a key differentiator to attract and retain customers, particularly in a tough economy. To meet customer expectations, the IT department should be included in the marketing department’s plans and aid in delivering the customer experience at every touchpoint along the customer journey.

However, while there is much hype about the benefits of technology and marketing working together, there also continues to be a great divide between these departments. And yet when they come together to achieve a common goal they can achieve great things and drive business success.

Customer experience has previously been the marketing department’s responsibility. However, new technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence can transform the delivery of customer experience. This creates the opportunity for the IT department and marketing department to work together.

Both departments are critical to the success of a company. They offer a diverse range of strengths to organisations. Marketing departments bring a creative and customer-focused approach, while IT provides both a technical and problem-solving perspective. At the same time, marketing is often seen to want to adopt the latest technologies while IT is focused on governance, security and enterprise architecture.

As customers start to hold companies accountable for keeping their data secure, the role of IT and marketing needs to align to meet customer expectations in terms of customer experience as well as in keeping their personal information secure from potential data breaches.

Technology is a critical component in helping companies to overcome several business challenges, including dealing with the impact of a recession. According to research findings published in Harvard Business Review (“How to survive a recession and thrive afterwards”), recessions can create performance gaps between companies, but investing in digital technology before a recession provides analytics and agile business practices to help companies better understand the threat they face and to enable them to respond more quickly to market changes. The findings show that during a recession companies that invested in technology outperformed those that did not.