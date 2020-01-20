Is traditional print advertising dying?

The imminent death of traditional print advertising has been predicted for years. And while there is no question that, from the perspective of magazines, print advertising appears to be in decline, that’s not the case for newspapers.

The saving grace for print advertising are the newspaper broadsheets used by food retailers. BMi Research sales manager Danie Botha says there has been a shift, with advertisers spending less on run-of-press advertisements and more on inserts.

Botha has compared overall print advertising spend for the first three quarters of 2016 to 2019. His findings show that there has been a very slight decline year on year in print advertising spend.