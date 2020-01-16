IAS masterclasses for agencies move to GIBS campus

After more than 10 years at the Institute of Directors, the IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) is moving its agency master class programme to the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) campus in Illovo.

Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of the IAS says: “Our masterclass programme for agencies is one of our core services to subscribers, and we have increased in size, number of agencies and number of sessions per annum over the past 10 years. We simply out grew the IoD venue — which was good for us as a neutral and central venue for the IAS masterclasses.”

Ten masterclasses are scheduled for 2020 with key and cutting edge topics such as:

Leadership in agencies;

What marketers are looking for in the new decade from their agencies;

Six steps to better business results;

Ad Forum Global Summit — New York feedback;

B-BBEE — the new frontier;

AGENCY SCOPE SA 2020 trends; and more.

“With the increasing number of subscribing agencies we have, coupled with the need to train and develop agency management, we considered a number of venues for our masterclasses for the coming decade,” says McDowell.

She adds that what was important was to find a modern, well equipped and located venue that signals learning and self-development at a global level. The GIBS campus was an obvious choice with its location in Illovo and excellent parking available.

In addition the IAS will be hosting some smaller group sessions at their own premises in Westcliff — for individual agencies requiring help with new business skills and credentials development.

The first IAS masterclass for agencies on the topic “What marketers are looking for from agencies in this new decade” and a panel of leading marketers representing various industries takes place on January 28 at GIBS.

More detail on that plus the full programme of masterclasses for the year are available on www.agencyselection.co.za or from Robynne Adams on robynne@agencyselection.co.za.

This article was paid for by the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company.