Big shoes to fill for new DDB SA CEO

"There are several key areas where change is exponential. Technology and connectivity will continue to shape the way we live, consume, share and connect and will directly influence the way we engage with advertising, with branded communication and with our clients and their customers’ expectations.

"The known is that advertising is no longer one-way mass communication. The unknown is how niche customer segments will evolve our approach.

"We already suspect that the age of the influencer has begun to wane. So what next?"

Daniels believes the mediums through which customers engage, explore and transact are collapsing — "a phenomenon that is forcing us to look at the entire value chain of customer experience.

"If we fail to do this, we will miss key engagement points for the brands we manage."

She will also be engaged in the services insource-outsource debate.

Daniels says that as clients continue to seek better value and demand more for their budgets, the question arises whether to insource or outsource agency resources. It is fair to say that most clients are becoming a lot more insistent that creativity must translate into business results, and must do so in a cost-effective manner. As with any business operating in a strained economy, our clients’ budgets are under pressure and, as a result, agencies find themselves forced to relook at their business models and to lean into models we would have previously shied away from — like providing our clients with insourced resource options."

It’s also worth asking if the traditional agency model still has relevance in SA.

She thinks it does. "The traditional agency model still has a place for traditional clients with conventional needs, anywhere in the world. But the fact is that our clients face accelerated change daily, rather than change that takes place quarterly or annually. Accelerated change is driving all of us to relook at the value we deliver."

Daniels says her new focus will be on digital excellence. "Currently, 60% of the agency’s outputs are digital-based.

"We aim to improve on this by investing heavily in technology that will allow us to tap into consumers in real time, access research through artificial intelligence, and empower our teams to be more agile."

Apart from rebuilding the agency, Daniels also has to win back currency from the marketing community. In essence DDB has to be a first consideration when it comes to brands compiling agency lists to pitch for business.

While the digital-first strategy is laudable, she’ll also have to rebuild the agency’s creative pedigree and win more awards. One leading marketing director says: "Frankly I’d forgotten they exist. To impress me, I need exciting work and more of the noise they used to make."