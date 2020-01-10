ACA launches the Effie Awards

The ACA (Association for Communications & Advertising) has partnered with Effie Worldwide to launch the annual Effie Awards programme this year in SA. Effie is a global nonprofit organisation focusing on recognising and driving effectiveness. The Effie Awards will replace the Apex Awards, but like the latter it will give brands and agencies a space for recognition of the effectiveness of their campaigns on a global scale.

Hosting the Effie Awards in SA provides industry players with a global benchmark of effective work, as well as the opportunity to have their own campaigns showcased in the international market, says ACA CEO Mathe Okaba, adding that the ACA has long been an advocate of effective work in the communications and marketing arena.

The Effie Awards were established in 1968 and since then have extended to include over 50 global, regional and national programmes across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and North America. Okaba says Effie SA will run the 49th “Awarding Ideas That Work.” national programme.

The Effie Awards are flexible in the definition of effective work. Attributes such as awareness, sales and the driving of behavioural change are all celebrated.

President and CEO of Effie Worldwide Traci Alford says she is proud to partner with the ACA and points out that Effie SA will be the forum’s first project on the African continent. She believes there will be many learnings to share with the global market.

SA’s finalists and winners will accumulate points towards the Global Effie Index. This is a ranking of the world’s most effective holding companies, brands, marketers, agency networks and offices and independent agencies in the field. Points will also count towards SA’s local rankings.