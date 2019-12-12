How good is your agency?

The survey polled predominantly senior marketing and brand staff in SA, covering a wide range of disciplines including automotive, manufacturing and retail.

All agencies would want to take note of a key question long debated in adland: is it better to have an in-house creative team, or one in another agency? Just over 70% said the internal option might be better as the team would have a better understanding of the market, the client and the brand. Over 50% said response time would be better, and just under half said working internally would lead to greater cost savings.

One of the big bugbears among all agencies in SA is how much say procurement departments have in agency selection. It’s often felt that the procurement dynamic does not take into consideration client/agency staff chemistry, and it’s a decision based purely on numbers. The global average for procurement teams playing a role is 55%; SA comes in at just under 54%.

The Scopen survey also reveals that agency/client relationships are lasting longer. In 2017 the average was just over four years. That has increased to just over five years. The country where agencies and clients spent the longest time in each other’s company is Chile, and the shortest time is in China, at just over three years.