The digital marketing landscape in 2020

The digital landscape is growing exponentially and with increasing speed every single day. It is reported that by 2020, and in the years to come, the global software industry will be worth $74.96bn (roughly R1-trillion).

This dearth of new technology has given rise to new approaches that people adopt to doing things. For example, activities that were previously only conducted in person are now being conducted online. “Seventy percent of people in the US and UK are of the opinion that technology will play a very significant role in the management of their healthcare in the near future,” says Lisa Schneider, managing director of the Digital School of Marketing.

As people are adopting new ways of doing things that had been done a certain way for many years, this means that we are going to need to adopt a new approach to marketing these services. “With people deciding to conduct services, such as healthcare, over the internet, there are additional considerations that we need to put in place when approaching the marketing,” says Schneider.

Stricter data privacy

As many of these services are fundamental human rights, protected by the Constitution, the digital marketers of these products will need to be very careful with safeguarding the privacy of the information of data subjects.

“Extra security measures need to be put in place to safeguard the data. In addition, you’re going to need to monitor very carefully what information you use in the marketing of these products. If the identity of a person is revealed, and they have not authorised you to do so, this may result in heavy litigation costs,” says Schnieder.

The year 2019 saw the proliferation of technologies, such as chatbots, which have become mainstream and have increased the efficiency with which the digital marketer is able to perform his or her job.

“Digital marketing professionals have just started to scrape the tip off the iceberg when it comes to seeing what impact these technologies could have on their businesses. In 2020, we expect to see digital marketers further developing their skills in these areas and look forward to seeing the new campaigns that will come through,” says Schneider.

