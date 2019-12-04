Joe Public United comes in at No 1 in the overall ranking by agency for Africa and the Middle East for the second consecutive year, according to the Loeries official rankings. TBWA\, meanwhile, maintains its leading position from last year as the top-ranked regional agency group, while TBWA\Istanbul came first in the ranking by agency excluding the SA region. The highest-ranked brand went to Chicken Licken, followed by the City Lodge Group, Phillips and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The Loeries rankings provide the industry with an overview of the annual performance by agencies, brands, individuals and specialists across Africa and the Middle East. The overview is an independent and objective ranking of performance, with the Loeries being the sole award that is used in the compilation of the WARC Creative 100, which showcases the most creative agencies in the world.

The Loeries official rankings have become what Loeries CEO Andrew Human calls a “definitive measure across Africa and the Middle East of the players in the design and advertising industries”. He adds that it is the only industry overview that measures performance in these geographical areas, making it a useful tool for those looking to assess agency and brand performance.