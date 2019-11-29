Triple Eight: Quadruple triple glory

It’s no accident that it is women-run. According to Modi: "We stand for empowerment of women and communities. The advertising industry suffers huge underrepresentation of women in key leadership and management positions despite 80% of global purchasing decisions being made by women."

Triple Eight, she says, is "more representative of the consumers who make the purchase decisions in the brands we work with". Those brands include Nivea, Mortein insecticide, Dettol and Durex.

Among client companies are Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Standard Bank and Samsung.

Many of Triple Eight’s campaigns are designed to uplift SA and Pan-African groups and communities. It says something that much of its work is carried out in partnership with African governments and funding agencies. Sometimes, heads of state are persuaded to support these projects. Zambian president Edgar Lungu has attended two cholera eradication events in his country since last year. Triple Eight’s goal, says Modi, is to achieve what is known as the triple bottom line: measurable upliftment, financial return on investment and high social impact.

This year, among its campaigns, it created a WhatsApp Chatbot platform on behalf of Nestlé to help primary school children from low-income families improve their mathematics. A three-year-old Mums Against Malaria campaign on behalf of Mortein continued to show impressive results.

Triple Eight won Johnson & Johnson’s global Campaign of the Year Award for a project encouraging healthy skin for babies. Modi says: "Gaining the trust of global multinational brands is a significant achievement for an entrepreneurial agency. We are competing head-on with large agencies and winning these accounts with exceptional client retention."

About half of the agency’s work is in SA and the rest elsewhere in Africa. During the AdFocus period, Triple Eight, also known as Giacomo in some markets, ran 12 high-impact campaigns across 10 countries. All projects, which related to "dire" social, health-care and economic upliftment issues, were designed to last between three and five years and involved goverment partnerships.

Causes included reduction in maternal and infant mortality and morbidity; prevention of HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and early pregnancy; rapid response to cholera outbreaks; emergency response to the Mozambique hurricane; hygiene and handwashing programmes; antenatal care; environmental clean-up programmes; and malaria education and prevention.

Malaria is the leading cause of death among children under five in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, says Modi. "It accounts for 12%-20% of deaths in the region each year. We have positively affected 521,326 families each year in these countries."

These are not occasional projects to polish the agency’s credentials. As Modi says: "We have become a recognised industry leader. We have been doing impact work for over seven years in Africa. It’s not a passing interest."

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) recognises Triple Eight’s efforts, presenting the agency with its award for excellence in African health communication. Some of Triple Eight’s projects have won sponsorships from third-party funders, as part of their own corporate social investment programmes. What attracts many of these companies and foundations is the fact that the impact of Triple Eight’s interventions is measured.

Modi says every project is subject to monitoring and evaluation of social impact; 80% of these are measured by third parties.

Triple Eight says women empowerment is crucial to its success and is achieved at three levels. Rather than hire for senior positions from outside, the agency likes to recruit young women and groom them for promotion. "We have a continuous development programme in which young women are mentored, trained, reviewed and educated to help them progress through the organisation," says Modi.

The second level is to hire girls and mothers as brand ambassadors and community health workers. Unemployed and unskilled mothers are trained in basic health, then go through government training programmes at Triple Eight’s expense, before learning about branded products and being deployed into campaigns in clinics and communities.

"In this way we help empower them with skills and a basic income to provide for their families," says Modi.

Girls straight from school or college are prepared for the workplace before being offered the chance to become brand ambassadors. "For many, this is a way of funding their studies in addition to gaining work experience."

So far, she says, more than 1,600 health workers and brand ambassadors in Africa have benefited from these programmes.

The third support level for women is at beneficiary level. The various Triple Eight campaigns have had a measurable impact on women and children in the communities where they have been implemented. Outside SA alone, these interventions have reached nearly 59-million people since 2012.

Modi says: "As a purpose-driven and women-empowered agency, we are a pillar of inspiration to Africans. Our work, who we are and what we stand for should be celebrated. Our work has a significant role to play in transforming Africa and helping bridge the severe inequality and injustices faced by communities."