Triple Eight cleans up at AdFocus Awards 2019

It’s time for Triple Eight to make its way into the industry spotlight. This little-known digital, PR and marketing agency made a big noise at the AdFocus Awards last night, winning an astounding four awards. It was named overall Agency of the Year and Specialist Agency of the Year, and won the Transformation Award and the African Impact Award.

According to this year’s AdFocus judges, the agency’s clean-up was linked to its purpose-driven and socially conscious positioning and its support of female empowerment, particularly as the industry is lacking women in leadership and other positions. This was is in addition to the fact that while the agency entered a number of diverse categories, its entries showed a clear link and synergy, reflecting its core ethos.

M&C Saatchi Abel, the other contender for the Agency of the Year Award, also had a good innings at the awards event. It was named Large Agency of the Year and won the Partnership of the Year Award for its relationship with Nando’s. The Partnership of the Year Award this year was sponsored by IAS.

The Medium Agency of the Year Award went to King James, which is well respected by its peers and enjoys a solid reputation for good work in the industry. With a 24% year-on-year growth in revenue, the agency continued to do what it does best.

The Odd Number, which won the Small Agency of the Year Award, came back fighting harder than ever after losing the Wimpy account and being forced to retrench 40% of its staff as a result. After a string of big account wins and a staff increase that resulted in a larger workforce than ever before, its resilience was what won the attention of the judges.

In the media space, Mediology won the Independent Media Agency of the Year Award and with The MediaShop was named Network Media Agency of the Year. Atmosphere Communications took home the PR Agency of the Year Award.