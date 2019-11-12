Joe Public ranked number one agency at 2019 Pendoring Awards

Thinking, creating and sharing in a local language remains the conceptual force behind the Pendoring Awards.

Themed #SpeakSouthAfrican this year’s awards show, held on October 31, recognised and awarded creativity that is not only truly South African but also excellent across all media – from film to design.

Joe Public United walked away with four golds, nine silvers, and eight craft certificates – making the agency group the number one ranked agency for the second year running.

“As an agency that nurtures diversity and distinctive creative solutions, we believe, like Nelson Mandela, that if you talk to a man in his own language, it goes to his heart. Ideating creative concepts that germinate from the multitude of culturally diverse languages in our country means we can cultivate powerful work, which not only builds brands but ultimately grows our country,” said Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.

Clients and brands that continue to connect with South Africans recognise that insight no longer exists in translation. Brands cannot merely be translated into indigenous African languages; communication that unites comes from an intimate understanding of the rich cultures that reflect South African society.