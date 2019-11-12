Joe Public ranked number one agency at 2019 Pendoring Awards
Brand and communication group bags 21 awards
Thinking, creating and sharing in a local language remains the conceptual force behind the Pendoring Awards.
Themed #SpeakSouthAfrican this year’s awards show, held on October 31, recognised and awarded creativity that is not only truly South African but also excellent across all media – from film to design.
Joe Public United walked away with four golds, nine silvers, and eight craft certificates – making the agency group the number one ranked agency for the second year running.
“As an agency that nurtures diversity and distinctive creative solutions, we believe, like Nelson Mandela, that if you talk to a man in his own language, it goes to his heart. Ideating creative concepts that germinate from the multitude of culturally diverse languages in our country means we can cultivate powerful work, which not only builds brands but ultimately grows our country,” said Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.
Clients and brands that continue to connect with South Africans recognise that insight no longer exists in translation. Brands cannot merely be translated into indigenous African languages; communication that unites comes from an intimate understanding of the rich cultures that reflect South African society.
Working hard to acquire and convert a total tally of 21 accolades against a record number of 378 entries this year. The agency group showcased just how significant investment into developing local industry talent and ideas can be.
Campaigns such as Jet’s “Basics”, Nedbank’s “Secrets” and Powa’s “Rape Shower”, showed the power of human truth and culturally relevant content and earned Joe Public United awards across the group – from digital to design.
“We also need to honour and acknowledge our creative teams’ unique talent and drive as they strive to create work that doesn’t simply entertain, but makes a difference for our clients. As an agency we produce ideas that celebrate local brilliance and our rich heritage,” said Dyeshana.
The Pendoring Awards table
This article was paid for by Joe Public United.