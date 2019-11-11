Maximise your content strategy with Everlytic’s educational series

Everlytic has released an educational white paper series that guides you through the process of researching, creating, launching and running an effective content marketing strategy for your business.

Why content strategy?

Content marketing can be one of the most effective tools for attracting and retaining an engaged audience. But many marketers get it wrong by creating content just for the sake of it. The result is short-term interest in your brand and impact that quickly fizzles out until the next piece – an exhausting and unsustainable strategy.

The most effective content marketing strategies often include tools such as audience analysis, client personas, customer journeys, integrated channels, smart workflows and detailed analytics. Where do you even begin?

Educational e-mail series

Everlytic’s six-week educational series guides marketers through the content marketing lifecycle step-by-step; breaking what would have been complex learning into a well-paced, easy-to-consume journey.

Karyn Strybos, marketing manager at Everlytic, says, “We realised that many marketers don’t always understand how to plan effective content marketing strategies, or have the tools to make the execution easier. This series is an amazing opportunity for us to help guide them through this process.”