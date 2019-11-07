TBWA Hunt Lascaris tops at Pendoring Awards

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris has come out tops at the annual Pendoring Awards for excellence in Afrikaans advertising.

The group won the Umpetha Award for its “The real cost of being Zulu” radio campaign for City Lodge Hotels, as well as two campaign craft golds and one campaign gold. A total of 21 gold statues were handed out.

Organiser Eben Keun says: “This year we saw dozens of standout entries, some taking a stand against big social issues. Xenophobia has been in the spotlight of late, and ‘The prayer’ by The Odd Number agency portrays the painful experiences of African immigrants in the country for Brand SA. Viewers were moved by the intense emotions depicted in the advert, prompting them to exercise compassion.”