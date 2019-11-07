News & Insights Nation Brand Report: SA is being left behind Just as the value of a company’s brand can be calculated, so can that of a country’s brand, Brand Finance believes. In its latest top 100 list, SA fares rather poorly in comparison with its developing nation peers BL PREMIUM

If ever SA received a wake-up call, it’s the latest Brand Finance nation brand report that shows developing economies have grown 30 times faster over the past year than developed ones.

But this country doesn’t feature on the list of the top 20 fastest-growing nation brands.