Nation Brand Report: SA is being left behind
Just as the value of a company’s brand can be calculated, so can that of a country’s brand, Brand Finance believes. In its latest top 100 list, SA fares rather poorly in comparison with its developing nation peers
07 November 2019 - 05:00
If ever SA received a wake-up call, it’s the latest Brand Finance nation brand report that shows developing economies have grown 30 times faster over the past year than developed ones.
But this country doesn’t feature on the list of the top 20 fastest-growing nation brands.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.