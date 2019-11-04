Lafarge Zambia celebrates 70 years with emotive TV ad

As part of Lafarge Zambia’s 70-year celebration, Boomtown created an emotive commercial for online platforms and local television to emphasise how the company has been building the nation since 1949.

The commercial, made by Boomtown’s creative team, was designed to highlight how Lafarge Zambia and its cement products have helped build Zambia through the years, from airports to universities and stadiums. The commercial shows Lafarge Zambia’s role in the growth of the country and how it builds dreams for life.

To create a TV commercial with real authenticity, Boomtown and Lafarge agreed it would be best to partner with local teams in Zambia. They collaborated with a local activation company, a TV production company and local actors to produce a high-quality final product that was genuinely Zambian.

Talking about the narrative, Boomtown strategic director Glen Meier says: “Based on our strategy to leverage the global Lafarge brand reputation, it was important to also convey the significance within Lafarge’s local market heritage.”

In the TV commercial, a grandfather reminisces with his grandson, reinforcing the message that Lafarge cement is reliable, high quality and built on a foundation of 70 years within Zambia.

“This message is especially important as Zambia is experiencing one of the fastest growth rates in terms of investment in cement capacity compared with the rest of the continent. We are proud to be a part of the role Lafarge plays in the continual development and prospering of a nation,” says Meier.

Watch the commercial below