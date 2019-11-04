News & Insights

Date announced for Radio Awards’ 10-year anniversary in 2020

'Oscars of radio' recognise outstanding achievements in SA radio

04 November 2019 - 14:20
Hosted by Tiso Blackstar Events, the Radio Awards will take place in Sandton on April 18 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hosted by Tiso Blackstar Events, the Radio Awards will take place in Sandton on April 18 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Radio Awards will take place in Sandton on April 18 2020 – marking 10 years of supporting local radio talent and recognising outstanding achievements in the SA radio industry. 

The event has become known as the “Oscars of the radio industry”, setting the benchmark for radio stations and professionals to be celebrated by listeners for the work they do. 

Owned by Tiso Blackstar Group, the awards have been managed by the Tiso Blackstar Events division since they were launched in 2010. The events team is now accepting applications for naming rights to the event and other sponsorship opportunities.

The Radio Awards are in line with the group’s commitment to the development of the SA media industry, alongside its investments in the MOST Awards, the AdFocus Awards and the Future of Media conference.

“We are open to organisations that wish to come onboard through partnerships. The Radio Awards offer a return that significantly outweighs the investment and present a unique opportunity for a brand to shine,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Tiso Blackstar Events. 

Unlike in previous years, when a single CEO provided advice and guidance on the awards, from this year an advisory panel takes the lead to ensure the awards are representative of the industry.

“With the guidance of a diverse advisory panel, Tiso Blackstar Events will continue to drive the success of the Radio Awards to deliver a credible, well-judged, transparent programme and the much-anticipated event that the industry raves about each year,” says Westoby.

Stations are encouraged to submit their entries from November 20 2019. 

For more information, email Taryn Westoby on westobyt@tisoblackstar.co.za or visit www.radioawards.co.za.

