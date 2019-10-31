News & Insights

Big winners at the Advertising Media Association of SA awards

Two agencies — Playmakers and Dentsu Redstar — share the title of agency of the year in the 2019 Amasa awards

31 October 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/Danil Roudenko
Picture: 123RF/Danil Roudenko

Two agencies — Playmakers and Dentsu Redstar — share the title of agency of the year in the 2019 Advertising Media Association of SA (Amasa) awards.

It was the second year in a row that Playmakers scooped the top award. Dentsu Redstar also won the Roger Garlick Grand Prix for its entry in the best use of mobile category for Heineken’s "When you drive, never drink" campaign.

Agencies Demographica and Carat won gold awards in the best integrated campaign category. The MediaShop took a gold for its client Fishaways in the best use of a small budget category (under R150,000) for a campaign called "Food for thought".

