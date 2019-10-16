Let them be influencers

But that gesture of support by two receptionists emphasises something else: the powerful ability of employees as influencers.

I suppose that it’s human nature to generally be critical of employees and their lack of service and the effect this has on a brand’s reputation – it seems easier to complain than it is to be complimentary. When one comes across employees truly being brand ambassadors, though, it is a powerful endorsement of the brand.

So why is a more conscious effort not made to motivate employees to be brand ambassadors?

Often the impression is created that great thought goes into brand projection: clever, impactful social media and advertising campaigns, rewarding promotions, good-looking stores – everything expensively setting up an experience that is carefully planned to ensure brand advocacy.

And then: you can’t find anyone to serve you, enthusiasm is at the level of a yawn, your food’s cold, your car’s dirty…

It’s easy to just blame it on the employees, something along the lines of: “Look what we have to work with, know what I mean?”

No, I don’t know what you mean.

What I do know is that it is absurd to spend big money on brand building only to see it wasted by poorly motivated employees underservicing promises made.