Joe Public Connect scoops a hat-trick win for agency of the year at New Generation Awards

The digital arm of the Joe Public United group, Joe Public Connect, was awarded the coveted Med-Large Agency of the Year 2019 accolade for the third year running at the 2019 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards.

The agency is proud to be recognised as delivering on its growth promise to its clients by taking home a total of 10 awards including 7 golds and three silvers across a variety of categories at this year’s award show. This includes two of the agency’s talents being awarded Best Agency Community Engagement Manager and scooping the Social Wiz Award.

These accolades follow the agency’s success of being the most awarded agency in 2017 as well as Digital Agency of the Year, Digital Brand of the Year (Cell C black), and Corporate of the Year (SAB) in 2018.

Having recently expanded the digital entity, through an internal powerhouse merger of Joe Public Ignite and Joe Public Connect, these awards affirm the digital teams’ offering to the marketplace as well as supporting the growth of its clients in the digital arena. “These awards are testament to our ability to unlock greater levels of digital opportunities and success for our clients as well as affirming our pursuit of world-class digital excellence,” says Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public Connect MD.

The award show shone a light on the agency’s creative work as well as its successful partnerships with clients such as South African Breweries, Anglo American, Expedia, Clover and GynaGuard within the digital space.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and look forward to delivering on even more great projects and opportunities in the coming year,” says Ngobese.

This article was paid for by Joe Public Connect.