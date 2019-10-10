Saatchi bags Burger King

Saatchi & Saatchi has been awarded the through-the-line creative account for Burger King, following a five-way pitch.

The account was previously held by The Jupiter Drawing Room (Cape Town).

Ezelna Jones, Burger King group marketing executive, says: "Burger King International has built a reputation in award-winning creativity and we felt it was time to define our brand back home. We have joined forces with an agency that is aligned with our ambitious business and brand objectives — and an agency that appreciates the equal importance of the love for our food and our brand."

Quinton Luck, MD of Saatchi & Saatchi, welcomed the challenge to help outperform the competition.