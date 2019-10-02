Bringing marketing to the boardroom table
The Nedbank IMC 2020, in association with the Marketing Association of SA and endorsed by the IAB, will take place on March 19 2020 in Sandton. The big debate next year will centre on the fact that with intangible brand assets being valued at trillions of dollars globally, marketing should be sitting at the table with the grown-ups – but it isn’t. To get marketing to where it needs to be – at the boardroom table – marketers will need to provide concrete evidence that it boosts the bottom line. To this end, the conference theme is “Marketing Works. Work it”.
Following a 15-minute TED Talk format, the Nedbank IMC 2020 will feature 20 industry leaders presenting their views on what marketing is getting right – and what it isn’t. Marketing took on a broader definition in 2019, with marketers spending less on traditional platforms and taking a more holistic approach, with digital integrated seamlessly into the marketing strategy to provide a greater bottom-line impact. The 2020 conference will build on this trend.
There will be two international speakers at the event. Keynote speaker Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Burger King, will present “Marketing Works. Make it Happen”. Machado is a seasoned marketer, known for pushing creative boundaries in the name of growing brands and businesses. His focus during his tenure at Burger King has been on embedding the brand’s purpose, modernising the design and inspiring the global business around brand development.
Author and speaker Patrick Collister will present “7 New Rules of Making Marketing Work”. Collister is a creative leader with a wealth of experience both on the agency and the client side. He’s at home in the digital and traditional spaces. His speciality is tackling the questions around the relationship between business and creativity.
The big take-out
The Nedbank IMC confirmed lineup of speakers, in addition to Machado and Collister, includes Suhana Gordhan, creative director at FCB Johannesburg; executive creative director Qingqile Mdlulwa; speaker and strategist Andy Rice; Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth; King James Group’s Alistair King; Pepe Marais, group CCO of Joe Public United; Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communication & Advertising; Zumi Njongwe, marketing and innovations director at Diageo SA; Mzamo Masito, chief marketing officer at Google Africa; Nathan Reddy, owner of Grid Worldwide; Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head of marketing at the Nedbank Group; Andrea Quaye, vice-president of marketing at AB InBev; Dale Hefer, Chillibush founder, author and CEO of the IMC; Geoff Whyte, Nando’s CEO Africa, India and the Middle East; and Deloitte’s Doug de Villiers.