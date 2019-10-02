Bringing marketing to the boardroom table

The Nedbank IMC 2020, in association with the Marketing Association of SA and endorsed by the IAB, will take place on March 19 2020 in Sandton. The big debate next year will centre on the fact that with intangible brand assets being valued at trillions of dollars globally, marketing should be sitting at the table with the grown-ups – but it isn’t. To get marketing to where it needs to be – at the boardroom table – marketers will need to provide concrete evidence that it boosts the bottom line. To this end, the conference theme is “Marketing Works. Work it”.

Following a 15-minute TED Talk format, the Nedbank IMC 2020 will feature 20 industry leaders presenting their views on what marketing is getting right – and what it isn’t. Marketing took on a broader definition in 2019, with marketers spending less on traditional platforms and taking a more holistic approach, with digital integrated seamlessly into the marketing strategy to provide a greater bottom-line impact. The 2020 conference will build on this trend.