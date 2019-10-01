News & Insights

Shortlisted finalists for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards announced

01 October 2019 - 11:15

The shortlisted finalists for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been announced.

Shortlisted category finalists are:

Large Agency Award finalists

  • Joe Public
  • M&C Saatchi Abel
  • Ogilvy
  • TBWA

Medium Agency Award finalists

  • Duke
  • King James

Small Agency Awards finalists

  • Fox P2
  • Retroviral 
  • Rogerwilco
  • The Odd Number
  • Think Creative Africa

Specialist Agency Award finalists

  • Grid
  • Levergy
  • Triple 8

Public Relations Award finalists

  • Atmosphere
  • Avatar PR

Network Media Agency finalists

  • Carat
  • PHD
  • OMD
  • The Mediashop
  • Vizeum

Independent Media Agency Award finalists

  • Mediology
  • RMS

African Impact Award finalists

  • Dentsu Aegis
  • Triple Eight

Partnership of the Year finalists

  • FCB & Coca-Cola
  • Joe Public & Nedbank
  • M&C Saatchi Abel & Nando’s

Transformation Award finalists

  • Joe Public
  • Triple Eight 

 “This has been a tough economic year, but the entries prove that good businesses with strong leadership will always thrive, even under trying circumstances,” says Phumi Mashigo, jury chair of the FM AdFocus Awards.  

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills but for their overall business acumen as well. The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape by celebrating advertising effectiveness.

The FM AdFocus Awards event will take place in Johannesburg on 27 November 2019.

For questions relating to the AdFocus process, please contact the awards project manager, Danette Breitenbach, on 082-4944174 or adfocus100@gmail.co.za. For more information about the awards event, contact Marcia Minnaar on minnaarm@tisoblackstar.co.za

FM AdFocus Awards jury announced

Entries to the FM AdFocus Media Awards close on August 30
1 month ago

