Shortlisted finalists for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards announced

The shortlisted finalists for the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have been announced.

Shortlisted category finalists are:

Large Agency Award finalists

Joe Public

M&C Saatchi Abel

Ogilvy

TBWA

Medium Agency Award finalists

Duke

King James

Small Agency Awards finalists

Fox P2

Retroviral

Rogerwilco

The Odd Number

Think Creative Africa

Specialist Agency Award finalists

Grid

Levergy

Triple 8

Public Relations Award finalists

Atmosphere

Avatar PR

Network Media Agency finalists

Carat

PHD

OMD

The Mediashop

Vizeum

Independent Media Agency Award finalists

Mediology

RMS

African Impact Award finalists

Dentsu Aegis

Triple Eight

Partnership of the Year finalists

FCB & Coca-Cola

Joe Public & Nedbank

M&C Saatchi Abel & Nando’s

Transformation Award finalists

Joe Public

Triple Eight

“This has been a tough economic year, but the entries prove that good businesses with strong leadership will always thrive, even under trying circumstances,” says Phumi Mashigo, jury chair of the FM AdFocus Awards.

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills but for their overall business acumen as well. The awards have grown to become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape by celebrating advertising effectiveness.

The FM AdFocus Awards event will take place in Johannesburg on 27 November 2019.

For questions relating to the AdFocus process, please contact the awards project manager, Danette Breitenbach, on 082-4944174 or adfocus100@gmail.co.za. For more information about the awards event, contact Marcia Minnaar on minnaarm@tisoblackstar.co.za.