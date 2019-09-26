News & Insights

Loeries head quits

Loeries CEO Andrew Human is leaving after 15 years at the helm

26 September 2019 - 05:00
Andrew Human. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Loeries CEO Andrew Human is leaving after 15 years at the helm. The Loeries administers the Pendoring Awards, Creative Circle SA, Bookmarks Awards, AMASA Awards and the Kenyan national advertising awards.

Ten years ago Human introduced the CreativeFuture Scholarship, to encourage and enable creativity at grassroots level by assisting talented young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Loeries chair Tseliso Rangaka says: "Andrew has over the years worked tirelessly to make the Loeries a world-class stage for our creative industry to shine."

The Loeries – telling better stories

Loeries CEO Andrew Human on his belief in the power of the creative industry to shape the way we see the world, and tell a better story
7 months ago

