Lwazi’s new stake

Lwazi Media Ventures has acquired a 30% stake in integrated advertising and media agency Ebony+Ivory.

Nombini Mehlomakulu, Lwazi Media Ventures MD, will serve as a director of the agency.

Says Ebony+Ivory MD Paul Middleton: "We want to earn our relevance in the SA and broader African marketplace. I’ve been looking for 20 years for the right partnership for our team … and am excited about our aligned purpose to build brands and people while building industry, country and continent.

"Nombini has a distinguished academic and corporate career [and] a passion for advertising and marketing communication. She brings an incredible dimension of intellectual strength to our team."