News & Insights

Lwazi’s new stake

Lwazi Media Ventures has acquired a 30% stake in integrated advertising and media agency Ebony+Ivory

19 September 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel

Lwazi Media Ventures has acquired a 30% stake in integrated advertising and media agency Ebony+Ivory.

Nombini Mehlomakulu, Lwazi Media Ventures MD, will serve as a director of the agency.

Says Ebony+Ivory MD Paul Middleton: "We want to earn our relevance in the SA and broader African marketplace. I’ve been looking for 20 years for the right partnership for our team … and am excited about our aligned purpose to build brands and people while building industry, country and continent.

"Nombini has a distinguished academic and corporate career [and] a passion for advertising and marketing communication. She brings an incredible dimension of intellectual strength to our team."

Ogilvy MD Luca Gallarelli leaves

Under his leadership, Ogilvy Cape Town achieved commercial and creative success, including many years as SA’s No 1 creative agency
News & Insights
1 week ago

Most read

1.
E-sports: time to get future-fit
News & Insights
2.
Lwazi’s new stake
News & Insights
3.
Take the 2019 AdFocus survey and you could win ...
News & Insights
4.
Digital marketing: multi-touch attribution
News & Insights

Related Articles

New MD for Publicis

News & Insights

Grid gets Hyundai account

News & Insights

Pitching for accounts: how to win

News & Insights

The Hardy Boys win Rama

News & Insights

Joe Public merges units

News & Insights

Agency selection: A changing landscape

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.