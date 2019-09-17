Take the 2019 AdFocus survey and you could win movie tickets

Advertising spend in SA has climbed consistently and is likely to keep doing so, as the market is healthy.

You need two things to succeed in advertising: talent and capital. As holding companies find themselves increasingly stretched financially, talent will look for new opportunities where they have the best chance to hone and showcase their skills.

A new set of advertising players will emerge, and fluency in technology will be the common thread holding them all together.

This year’s AdFocus theme is therefore centred on the big skills shift.