Take the 2019 AdFocus survey and you could win movie tickets
This year, AdFocus hones in on the industry's big skills shift
Advertising spend in SA has climbed consistently and is likely to keep doing so, as the market is healthy.
You need two things to succeed in advertising: talent and capital. As holding companies find themselves increasingly stretched financially, talent will look for new opportunities where they have the best chance to hone and showcase their skills.
A new set of advertising players will emerge, and fluency in technology will be the common thread holding them all together.
This year’s AdFocus theme is therefore centred on the big skills shift.
Take the survey and you could win
Help us gain insights into this topic that will be shared in the 2019 AdFocus edition by clicking on this survey link.
The survey will only take a few minutes to complete.
One person who completes the survey before 5pm on Wednesday September 25 also stands a chance of winning two movie tickets for a movie of your choice at a theatre close to you.