Give your input to this year’s AdFocus research

Advertising spend has climbed consistently and linearly year after year and is forecast to continue doing so as the market is healthy. You need two things to succeed in advertising: talent and capital.

As holding companies find themselves increasingly stretched financially, talent will look for new opportunities where they have the best chance to hone and showcase their skills.

A new set of advertising players will emerge, and fluency in technology will be the common thread holding them all together.

This year’s AdFocus theme therefore focuses on the big skills shift.

c edition by clicking on this survey.

The survey will only take a few minutes to complete.

Complete the survey and stand a chance to win two movie tickets!