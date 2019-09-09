Joe Public United ranked number one for the second year running

“It makes the journey ahead really exciting for us as more and more of our partners’ results prove that exceptional creativity is far more effective in growing brands and businesses,” said Pepe Marais, Joe Public United group chief creative officer.

And as 2019 marks Joe Public’s 21st year, the festival also represented something of a coming-of-age celebration of creativity along its growth journey, as the agency continues to challenge itself to do better than its best every year in growing its people, clients and ultimately, its country.

And this passion for growth was evident offstage too. Because while many Joes whose minds had stretched to grow Loerie-worthy magic celebrated onstage, other Joes were stretching their legs across the gruelling 700km between Joburg to the Loeries, succeeding in raising R1.25m for the agency’s CSI initiative, One School at a Time.

Said Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public chief creative officer: “It’s perhaps Joe Public’s habit of using creativity (and relentless hard work) to find solutions for challenges like this that constantly reignites our growth spirit, and inspires us to keep planting small seeds that could in time grow into towering trees.”

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.