Joe Public United ranked number one for the second year running
Brand and communication agency wins Agency of the Year again
As the Loerie Awards celebrated its 41st annual awards show in Durban, brand and communication agency Joe Public United once again seized the opportunity to highlight the results of their constant drive to produce award-winning creative work for its clients.
The agency returned home with no less than 36 awards in total. This included 6 Gold, 21 Silver and 9 Bronze birds, earning the agency group the coveted title of Agency of the Year for the second year in a row.
“We are proud and honoured to be receiving these creative accolades alongside our clients. It is fantastic validation of our shared belief in creative excellence. It takes bold, brave marketing leaders to produce this type of work, and we’re extremely grateful to the marketers in our fold who equally believe in the power of creative communication.
“It makes the journey ahead really exciting for us as more and more of our partners’ results prove that exceptional creativity is far more effective in growing brands and businesses,” said Pepe Marais, Joe Public United group chief creative officer.
And as 2019 marks Joe Public’s 21st year, the festival also represented something of a coming-of-age celebration of creativity along its growth journey, as the agency continues to challenge itself to do better than its best every year in growing its people, clients and ultimately, its country.
And this passion for growth was evident offstage too. Because while many Joes whose minds had stretched to grow Loerie-worthy magic celebrated onstage, other Joes were stretching their legs across the gruelling 700km between Joburg to the Loeries, succeeding in raising R1.25m for the agency’s CSI initiative, One School at a Time.
Said Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public chief creative officer: “It’s perhaps Joe Public’s habit of using creativity (and relentless hard work) to find solutions for challenges like this that constantly reignites our growth spirit, and inspires us to keep planting small seeds that could in time grow into towering trees.”
Visit the Joe Public website and YouTube channel for more information.
This article was paid for by Joe Public United.