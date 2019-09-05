Standard Bank ranked SA’s most valuable brand

Standard Bank has maintained its position as the country’s most valuable brand.

According to the latest BrandZ Most Valuable SA Brands ranking by WPP-owned research company Kantar, Standard Bank’s brand value is $3.55bn.

FNB has almost closed the gap, with a brand value of $3.46bn.

Meanwhile, an 11% increase in value to $846m made Capitec Bank rise three places to 17th on the list. It is one of only three brands whose value went up.

The combined value of the brands in the survey, now in its second year, is $37.14bn.

Kantar notes that the challenging macroeconomic and political environment has resulted in a 13% drop in brand value from 2018. But SA’s top 30 brands were resilient and outperformed the JSE top 40 index.

The total brand value of the top 30 in relation to the SA economy (GDP) shows the top brands to be in relatively good health, with a ratio that is on a par with, or stronger than, that of many other countries with larger GDPs.