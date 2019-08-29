News & Insights

Loerie Grands Prix winners

Five Grand Prix awards were handed out at this year’s Loeries awards for creative excellence

29 August 2019 - 05:00

Five Grand Prix awards were handed out at this year’s Loeries awards for creative excellence.

The category winners were:

• Design — "Kleine Rijke", an architecture project by David Krynauw;

• Typography design — Theatre Hours’ "Acting Identity" by TBWA\Istanbul;

• Film, TV & cinema commercials — Nando’s "Afro-tising" by M&C Saatchi Abel SA;

• Internet & mobile audio commercials — City Lodge Hotel Group’s "The Real Cost" by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg; and

• Live activations — Philips & The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s "Mandela Centenary" by Ogilvy Johannesburg.

Loeries winners 2019 announced

Joe Public United won the Agency of the Year Award at the Loeries 2019 event
News & Insights
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Cinema adspend: big screen attractions
News & Insights
2.
Loerie Grands Prix winners
News & Insights
3.
Transformation of an industry – never easy but ...
News & Insights
4.
Brand sustainability and customer loyalty
News & Insights

Related Articles

A new attitude: un-stereotyping advertising

News & Insights

Loerie week gets a rival

News & Insights

SA creatives invited to tell their stories at Brand SA’s Loeries Masterclass

News & Insights

The Loeries and Brand SA work together to tell better stories

News & Insights

The Loeries – telling better stories

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.