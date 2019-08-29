Loerie Grands Prix winners
29 August 2019 - 05:00
Five Grand Prix awards were handed out at this year’s Loeries awards for creative excellence.
The category winners were:
• Design — "Kleine Rijke", an architecture project by David Krynauw;
• Typography design — Theatre Hours’ "Acting Identity" by TBWA\Istanbul;
• Film, TV & cinema commercials — Nando’s "Afro-tising" by M&C Saatchi Abel SA;
• Internet & mobile audio commercials — City Lodge Hotel Group’s "The Real Cost" by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg; and
• Live activations — Philips & The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s "Mandela Centenary" by Ogilvy Johannesburg.