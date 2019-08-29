Entries for the FM AdFocus Media Awards close on Friday August 30

Entries for the FM AdFocus media awards categories, including Network Media Agency of the Year and Independent Media Agency of the Year, close at midnight on Friday August 30.

Judging for the AdFocus media awards takes place on September 11 2019.

Entries for the following AdFocus advertising awards close on September 6 2019:

Large Advertising Agency of the Year

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year

Small Advertising Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Specialist Agency of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter

Partnership of the Year, awarded jointly to an agency and client

African Impact Award

Transformation Award

Entrants are reminded that though they may have registered for the FM AdFocus Awards in 2018, they will need to re-register and use new login details for their 2019 entries.

The AdFocus main jury will adjudicate the advertising awards and nominations on September 12 and 18 2019. As in previous years, the adjudication process will be managed and audited by Deloitte.

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised for their creative marketing skills and overall business acumen. The awards, celebrating advertising effectiveness, have become a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape.

For questions relating to the AdFocus process, contact the awards project manager, Danette Breitenbach, on 082-494-4174 or adfocus100@gmail.co.za

Advertising sales for the annual FM AdFocus supplement also close soon. For more information on advertising in AdFocus, contact Cortney Hoyland on 082-442-0624 or hoylandc@tisoblackstar.co.za