Loeries winners 2019 announced

The 41st annual Loeries Awards ceremony, celebrating the best the African advertising industry has to offer, took place on the weekend of August 23 and 24 at the Durban Convention Centre. This year’s theme was “telling better stories”. Of the 2,500 entries that were received, 16% came from outside SA.

The big news of the Loeries is always who won the Agency of the Year Award. This year it was Joe Public United. Ogilvy Johannesburg took second place and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris third. In the regional agency category, first, second and third place respectively went to TBWA, Ogilvy Emea and Joe Public United. The full official rankings list will be released in October.

Five Grand Prix awards were announced, including the Grand Prix for Design, which was awarded to David Krynauw for the architecture project “Kleine Rijke”. The Typography Design Grand Prix went to TBWA\Istanbul for Theatre Hours’ “Acting Identity”, M&C Saatchi Abel SA won the Film, TV and Cinema Commercials Grand Prix for Nando’s “Afro-tising”, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris SA won the Internet and Mobile Audio Commercials Grand Prix for City Lodge Hotel Group’s “The Real Cost” and Ogilvy Johannesburg was awarded the Live Activations Grand Prix for “Mandela Centenary” for Philips and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.