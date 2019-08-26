Loeries winners 2019 announced
Joe Public United won the Agency of the Year Award at the Loeries 2019 event
The 41st annual Loeries Awards ceremony, celebrating the best the African advertising industry has to offer, took place on the weekend of August 23 and 24 at the Durban Convention Centre. This year’s theme was “telling better stories”. Of the 2,500 entries that were received, 16% came from outside SA.
The big news of the Loeries is always who won the Agency of the Year Award. This year it was Joe Public United. Ogilvy Johannesburg took second place and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris third. In the regional agency category, first, second and third place respectively went to TBWA, Ogilvy Emea and Joe Public United. The full official rankings list will be released in October.
Five Grand Prix awards were announced, including the Grand Prix for Design, which was awarded to David Krynauw for the architecture project “Kleine Rijke”. The Typography Design Grand Prix went to TBWA\Istanbul for Theatre Hours’ “Acting Identity”, M&C Saatchi Abel SA won the Film, TV and Cinema Commercials Grand Prix for Nando’s “Afro-tising”, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris SA won the Internet and Mobile Audio Commercials Grand Prix for City Lodge Hotel Group’s “The Real Cost” and Ogilvy Johannesburg was awarded the Live Activations Grand Prix for “Mandela Centenary” for Philips and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
One of the highlights of this year’s ceremony was the induction of King James Group’s Alistair King into the Loeries Hall of Fame. He is the only founder and head of an independent agency to have won this accolade, which is awarded to individuals who have been instrumental in driving SA’s ad industry forward.
Other special awards include the Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award, which went to Andrea Quaye, vice-president of marketing at AB InBev. The Brand SA Young Creatives Award was won jointly by Simphiwe Mnguni, graphic designer at Sunshinegun, and Gregory Leigh Booysen, art director at King James. This award celebrates excellence in creatives aged 27 and below.
For more information and a full listing of the awards, go to www.loeries.com