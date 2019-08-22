Newspaper circulation: look to your niche

The advertising industry is increasingly concerned over the future of print media as figures for the second quarter show both magazine and newspaper circulation in steep decline.

Total magazine circulation fell 10.4% from the first quarter of 2019 and 18.7% year on year, while the respective declines for newspaper circulation were 1.4% and 6.9%, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations.

"The macro factors contributing to the decline are the obvious," says Owen Williams of Intimedia, an owner-managed media strategy and planning agency.

"The constant rise of living expenses and poor economic state of the country definitely play a role. South Africans are financially taking strain, and buying any form of print publication would be considered a luxury.

"In conjunction with this, data costs are constantly declining and access to Wi-Fi hotspots is becoming more readily available, making it more convenient and financially viable for consumers to acquire content online."

The rise of digital isn’t slowing down. "Digital is more immediate and relevant compared to traditional print, which will always be a few hours behind the breaking news," Williams says.

"Digital provides news as and when it happens, which consumers are demanding; it allows engagement and commentary and it’s mostly free. These are benefits to the consumer that print can’t compete with."