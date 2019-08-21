Adapting to the needs of a healthier consumer

With consumer trends leaning heavily towards health and wellness, it’s no surprise that smoking rates worldwide are dropping. But that’s not to say tobacco companies have given up on their futures. Many are diversifying their product ranges to include “healthier” alternatives to cigarettes – a clever shift which should help them remain relevant in the lives of their consumers.

In line with this trend, Philip Morris International – the maker of Marlboro cigarettes – recently launched a flagship store in Sandton City in a bid to grow demand for its alternative heated tobacco product, IQOS.

IQOS, an acronym for “I quit ordinary smoking”, was launched in Japan and Italy in 2014 and has since become available in 40 markets across the world. In 2017, the company launched a pilot store in Cape Town to test the SA market’s response. It has since reported that 70% of SA adults who tried the product have converted to smoking it full-time as opposed to cigarettes. There are plans to reopen the Cape Town store at a later date.

The decision to open the flagship IQOS store in Sandton City was a strategic one. The brand sees the Sandton area as the business hub of SA – an ideal location to access affluent tourists and consumers and a springboard into Africa. SA is the first African market where IQOS is available.

As smokers search for a less damaging way to continue the habit, there are a number of cigarette alternatives on the market. IQOS differs from e-cigarettes, which provide vapourised nicotine in a liquid format, by heating the tobacco instead if burning it.