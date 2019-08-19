Thirty minutes with Tracy Armitage

As people are inundated with messages and information, brands need to be more innovative than ever before, not only to get the attention of possible customers, but to gain their trust and turn them into long-term loyal advocates of the brand. When marketing an international airline to SA consumers, this is particularly important in terms of ensuring the brand’s relevance to local consumers.

Tracy Armitage, who works on communication and campaign management for Air France and KLM Southern Africa, says that because people are constantly on the move, the effective use of digital media, including artificial intelligence, has become imperative when reaching customers at the right time through the right medium for them.

When it comes to digital trends, Armitage says two-way one-on-one digital conversation through messaging apps is a key way to engage consumers in unique and creative ways. “KLM recently became the world’s first airline to offer an inspirational service via the Amazon Alexa smart speaker. In conversation with the KLM bot, users are advised on suitable destinations, using a combination of images and spoken text. Users are also immediately informed of the ticket price.”

She adds: “Also crucial for us when marketing two iconic yet different brands like KLM and Air France is positioning each brand correctly, placing ourselves in the right places and ensuring we’re talking to the specific target market we want to attract.”

When it comes to brands and target markets, customer experience is key in this industry and Armitage believes the journey begins and ends with the brand. “The brand promise is vital when communicating with consumers about the type of experience they can expect. Following on that, the customer journey must deliver on these expectations through consistent on-brand service and product. Our products are designed with customer value, feasibility and sustainability in mind,” she says.