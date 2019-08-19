FM AdFocus Awards jury announced

The names of the jury members for the 2019 FM AdFocus Advertising and Media awards have been announced.

This year a host of the industry’s most prominent leaders are included. Members serve a two-year term. This maintains continuity while ensuring a fresh perspective.

New members for 2019 include Brenda Khumalo, Lesego Kotane (MD, King James II), Michael Oelschig (MD, Cerebra), Mmapula Mokoena (head of marketing, Yalu SA), Nkgabiseng Motau (co-founder and chief creative officer, Think Creative Africa), Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group), Suhana Gordhan (creative director, FCB Africa), Tumi Rabanye (head of strategy, The Brave Group), Matjie Pride Maunatlala (head of marketing, TFG), Nontokozo Madonsela (group CMO, MMI Holdings), Candice Goodman (MD, Mobitainment) Gill Randall (CEO, SPARK Media).

Mokoena says: “Being new to the FM Adfocus Awards judging process, I’m a blank canvas, expecting to see how SA talent and skill will translate into answering the various business challenges with advertising that not only resonates with consumers but also inspires them to take action.”

Maunatlala’s expectation for this year’s AdFocus Awards is that it should be “a showcase of businesses that have delivered value for their clients, as well as proof that innovation is not reliant on big budgets,” she says. “I am also looking forward to … brave work underpinned by purpose that can inject collective national positivity.

For my journey, I am looking to soak up meaningful moments with industry leaders. I am more than excited to contribute to celebrating and improving our industry.”

Goodman is particularly keen to judge AdFocus Awards submissions “that show real benefit to business, not only those that excel from a creative point of view,” she says. “I am excited to see how technology enables innovation. I hope and expect to see AdFocus Awards entries that showcase how we can solve local problems with local solutions, and how doing good is good business.”

For Randall, it will be “really comforting if the latest evidence-based knowledge about effective media planning is incorporated as part of the evaluative process,” she says. “The current obsession with digital and its role has diverted the attention of a lot of industry people and created a false reality of what needs to form part of a good strategy.”

Chair of the AdFocus Awards, Phumi Mashigo (founding MD, Ignitive) says awards ceremonies such as that ofAdFocus are crucially important because they enable the industry to showcase its best work.

“They remind decision-makers that the absolutely vital advertising industry still exists, making businesses succeed, more than 155 years after it was formally established. This is why the most successful start-ups in Silicon Valley spend on average 80% of their funding on brand building.”