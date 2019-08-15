News & Insights

Grid gets Hyundai account

Grid, part of the TBWA group, has won the Hyundai car account. Hyundai put the account out to pitch in mid-June

15 August 2019 - 05:00
Hyundai. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Grid, part of the TBWA group, has won the Hyundai car account. Hyundai put the account out to pitch in mid-June.

Previously the account was held by FoxP2, and prior to that by the Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town.

Hyundai marketing director Oscar Makola says: "It was important to partner with a lead agency that has a capability and skill set wide and varied enough to deal with the demands of our business as it enters the next phase of its life cycle."

Says Grid’s Nathan Reddy: "They wanted to play in culture, and culture is our playground."

Pitching for accounts: how to win

After scooping one of the biggest accounts in local advertising, M&C Saatchi founder Mike Abel shares his thoughts on how to win big advertising ...
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Digital transformation: marketers’ challenge
News & Insights
2.
Grid gets Hyundai account
News & Insights
3.
Advertising can lead the charge on climate change
News & Insights
4.
Entries open for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge
News & Insights

Related Articles

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris agency wins gold Clio award

News & Insights

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris tops 2018 Creative Circle rankings

News & Insights

TBWA SA releases commercial advertising the rare Okavango Blue diamond

News & Insights

TBWA\Asia presidency for Sean Donovan

News & Insights

Cannes Lions Awards: Locals need to sharpen up

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.