Grid gets Hyundai account

Grid, part of the TBWA group, has won the Hyundai car account. Hyundai put the account out to pitch in mid-June.

Previously the account was held by FoxP2, and prior to that by the Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town.

Hyundai marketing director Oscar Makola says: "It was important to partner with a lead agency that has a capability and skill set wide and varied enough to deal with the demands of our business as it enters the next phase of its life cycle."

Says Grid’s Nathan Reddy: "They wanted to play in culture, and culture is our playground."