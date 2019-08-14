Advertising can lead the charge on climate change

The climate crisis has been a dark cloud on the horizon for some time now, but 2019 is the year the world’s political and business leaders at Davos officially put the issue at the top of their "worry list". And Prince William recently asked Sir David Attenborough the ultimate question: "Why has it taken so long for those in key positions of leadership … to act on environmental challenges?"

The evidence of a climate crisis is all around us. And Prince William is right to point out that it’s leaders who have a role to play. So let’s turn the question on ourselves: why are leaders in advertising taking so long to help brands resolve the climate crisis? We have immense potential to go beyond lip service and make a real difference. So why isn’t advertising stepping up to the plate?

Just look at the impact campaigns that have fought against stereotypes have made. As marketers and advertisers we use culturally relevant insights daily and use them to create campaigns that make a difference, that move people. That make headlines. If we apply the same skill set and passion to the climate crisis, we could replicate the impact that stereotype-fighting campaigns have had.

Of course, many brands and agencies should be applauded for already trying to tackle the thorny issue of climate change. And many of us are taking steps to reduce our personal impact on the environment.

But people are wising up to greenwashing and often feel cynical when a brand starts shouting about its environmental credentials. There’s also a misconception that doing your bit means jumping on the environmental bandwagon, or that brands investing in eco-campaigns are all talk and no action. And it’s true, for every legitimate brand initiative, there’s an empty one.