Entries open for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge

The FM is inviting SA’s creative agencies to unleash their inner unicorns for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge. As a firm fixture in the annual creative calendar, the FM Creative Challenge is an opportunity for agencies to connect their clients’ brand messaging with current news events and headlines and create high-impact tactical print ads for the opportunity of free placement in the weekly FM magazine.

“Owing to the outstanding quality of work we’ve seen in previous years, and the high levels of competition between agencies, we’ve upped the stakes for this year’s entries,” says Eben Gewers, head of advertising at Tiso Blackstar.

Each agency team that has its ad chosen by FM editor Rob Rose for publication in the printed edition of the magazine will receive a R5,000 shopping voucher. The advertisement will also be submitted as an entry in the Best Tactical Print Ad category of the prestigious FM AdFocus Awards. All the FM Creative Challenge finalists will be invited to an exclusive lunch with the editor.

The overall agency winner of the FM Creative Challenge will be announced at the FM AdFocus Awards in November. In addition to the accolade (and shopping vouchers worth R20,000!), the winning agency will be rewarded with a full-page advert in FM AdFocus to promote either the agency or a client of its choice, as well as an editorial feature on the agency and the winning creative team.

The FM Creative Challenge is open to all creative agencies, and runs from August 1 2019 until September 27 2019. The content of the advert must relate to any news story during that period.