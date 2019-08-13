Entries open for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge
The FM Creative Challenge is an opportunity for agencies to create high-impact tactical print ads in order to win free placement in the FM
The FM is inviting SA’s creative agencies to unleash their inner unicorns for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge. As a firm fixture in the annual creative calendar, the FM Creative Challenge is an opportunity for agencies to connect their clients’ brand messaging with current news events and headlines and create high-impact tactical print ads for the opportunity of free placement in the weekly FM magazine.
“Owing to the outstanding quality of work we’ve seen in previous years, and the high levels of competition between agencies, we’ve upped the stakes for this year’s entries,” says Eben Gewers, head of advertising at Tiso Blackstar.
Each agency team that has its ad chosen by FM editor Rob Rose for publication in the printed edition of the magazine will receive a R5,000 shopping voucher. The advertisement will also be submitted as an entry in the Best Tactical Print Ad category of the prestigious FM AdFocus Awards. All the FM Creative Challenge finalists will be invited to an exclusive lunch with the editor.
The overall agency winner of the FM Creative Challenge will be announced at the FM AdFocus Awards in November. In addition to the accolade (and shopping vouchers worth R20,000!), the winning agency will be rewarded with a full-page advert in FM AdFocus to promote either the agency or a client of its choice, as well as an editorial feature on the agency and the winning creative team.
The FM Creative Challenge is open to all creative agencies, and runs from August 1 2019 until September 27 2019. The content of the advert must relate to any news story during that period.
While the FM offers comprehensive weekly coverage of investment, business and political trends, the FM Life section focuses on travel, food & wine, entertainment, art and design. The FM also covers property as well as technology and the latest apps and gadgets.
Gewers says the FM Creative Challenge is an outstanding platform to showcase creative excellence and the ongoing effectiveness of print advertising: “It’s an opportunity for copywriters and art directors to flex their creative muscles and deliver something special and impactful for their clients and the high net worth FM reading audience.”
All weekly winners and shortlisted ads will be hosted on the http://cc.fm.co.za site for the duration of the campaign.
The FM is published every Thursday.
For additional information about entries, deadlines and ad specifications, visit FM Creative Challenge or contact Wendy Wright, business manager: BDFM at 011-280-3151 | wrightw@tisoblackstar.co.za