The Most Awards event is around the corner

Service quality and efficacy are among the values celebrated by the Most Awards, which seek to encourage media owners and agencies to strive for increased excellence in these areas. Together with providing the industry with a benchmark, the awards acknowledge and reward the service that media owners and agencies provide to each other.

The 11th annual edition of the Most Awards will be taking place on September 10 at the Wanderers Club in Illovo, Gauteng, and tickets for the event are now on sale.

A highlight of the awards event is the presentation of the annual research report on the media industry, compiled by Freshly Ground Insights. This research not only rates industry players but also looks at the challenges, shifts and successes of the past year. The Most Awards are a high point on the media industry calendar due to the networking opportunities they present for agencies and media owners. The awards also promote a sense of competition within the industry, which is crucial for driving performance.

This year’s judging panel consisted of past winners and industry leaders. Judging took place over two sessions. Sponsors include Primedia Broadcasting, which will be hosting in the foyer and registration area, and RMS Media, which sponsors the Trade Marketing Award for the second year running. This award puts the spotlight on the important role played by trade marketers in the industry, whose performance is vital to the success of media owners as a whole.