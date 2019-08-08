News & Insights

Loerie week gets a rival

08 August 2019 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

In an obvious challenge to the established Loeries Creative Week, a new event called Advertising Week Africa will take place at the end of October in Johannesburg.

About 4,000 attendees, 20% of them C-suite executives, are expected. A big focus will be supporting junior members of the industry in an effort to build talent pipelines into local economies.

Advertising Week CEO Matt Scheckner says many of the cultural shifts we’ve seen in arts, music, entertainment and film originate from Africa.

"It’s the perfect time to provide the international platform to share authentic African stories and showcase thought-provoking marketing and technological innovations sweeping the continent."

The Loeries – telling better stories

Loeries CEO Andrew Human on his belief in the power of the creative industry to shape the way we see the world, and tell a better story
News & Insights
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Embrace risk with more vigour, advertisers told
News & Insights
2.
Loerie week gets a rival
News & Insights
3.
Cannes 2019: If caring means sharing, who cares ...
News & Insights
4.
Having a brand purpose is not enough
News & Insights

Related Articles

The Loeries and Brand SA work together to tell better stories

News & Insights

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris tops 2018 Creative Circle rankings

News & Insights

Loeries milestone for Tseliso Rangaka

News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.