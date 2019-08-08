Loerie week gets a rival

In an obvious challenge to the established Loeries Creative Week, a new event called Advertising Week Africa will take place at the end of October in Johannesburg.

About 4,000 attendees, 20% of them C-suite executives, are expected. A big focus will be supporting junior members of the industry in an effort to build talent pipelines into local economies.

Advertising Week CEO Matt Scheckner says many of the cultural shifts we’ve seen in arts, music, entertainment and film originate from Africa.

"It’s the perfect time to provide the international platform to share authentic African stories and showcase thought-provoking marketing and technological innovations sweeping the continent."